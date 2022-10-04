InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 114,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.9 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

