Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) Price Tops $80.54 on Major Exchanges

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market cap of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.54 or 0.00403725 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg. The official website for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

