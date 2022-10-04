Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $37.95 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00030414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00086898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 490,167,449 coins and its circulating supply is 262,435,431 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

