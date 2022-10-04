Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 96,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

