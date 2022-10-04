Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.