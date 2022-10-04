Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $396.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.12. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

