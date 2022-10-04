Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $505.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $396.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.12. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 452,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,676,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

