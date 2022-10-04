Inverse Finance (INV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $929,070.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $71.69 or 0.00354287 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 245,000 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

