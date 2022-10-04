Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 309,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

