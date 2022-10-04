Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 125,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

