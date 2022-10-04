Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

