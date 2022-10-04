Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $17,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $10,289,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $8,549,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 850,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.