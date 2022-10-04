InvestDex Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (INVEST)

InvestDex (INVEST) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. InvestDex has a market cap of $123,457.19 and approximately $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One InvestDex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About InvestDex
InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
InvestDex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for InvestDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.