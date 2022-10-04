Investmark Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 22,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

