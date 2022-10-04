Investors Research Corp Has $683,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

