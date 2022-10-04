Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $530.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $530.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

