IOI Token (IOI) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, IOI Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOI Token was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

