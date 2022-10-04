Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

