IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

IPGP stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

