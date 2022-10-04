iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPW opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. iPower has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iPower Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on iPower to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.