IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $0.30

IQeon (IQN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $32,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IQeon

IQeon’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

