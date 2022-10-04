IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE IQV opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $180.16 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.48.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

