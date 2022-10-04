IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IRadimed by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 46.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 150.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. IRadimed has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

