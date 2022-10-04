iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,199 shares of company stock worth $1,786,739. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

