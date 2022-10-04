Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Iron Spark I Stock Performance

Shares of ISAA stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Spark I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Iron Spark I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Spark I by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

