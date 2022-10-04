iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

