iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.