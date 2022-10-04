iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

