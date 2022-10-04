iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,484,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFAV stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.