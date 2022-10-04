iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

