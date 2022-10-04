iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

