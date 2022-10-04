iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

EEM opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

