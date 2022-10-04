iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35.

