iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

