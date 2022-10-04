iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

