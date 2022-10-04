iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

