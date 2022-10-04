iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

