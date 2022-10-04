iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

