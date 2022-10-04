iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 662,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

