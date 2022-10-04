iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

