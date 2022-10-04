Ispolink Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.57 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $912,155.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ispolink has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ispolink

Ispolink’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

