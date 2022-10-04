Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.9 %

ITRN opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $537.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.