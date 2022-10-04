Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.