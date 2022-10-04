Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Jack in the Box worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 577.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

