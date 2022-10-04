Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.