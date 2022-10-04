Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Japan Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Japan Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.37. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

