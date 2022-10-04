Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $405,666.38 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,940.55 or 1.00041296 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078542 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

