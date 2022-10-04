Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo PLC’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Trinseo’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Trinseo Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

NYSE TSE opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $61.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $681.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.