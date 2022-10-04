Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $252.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.75 and a 200-day moving average of $270.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

