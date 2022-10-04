Jejudoge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $472,551.00 (JEJUDOGE)

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Jejudoge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jejudoge has a market cap of $472,551.00 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge was first traded on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge.net.

Jejudoge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jejudoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

